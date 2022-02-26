In the first day of the Mizzou Qualifier, Missouri swim and dive managed to hit one A-cut event and 13 B-cuts on Saturday morning. Any A-cuts will automatically send that swimmer or diver for a spot in the NCAA national championships in Atlanta, and any B-cuts will count as a qualifying score to be selected for the championships as well.
The NCAA allows 235 spots for the men’s championships, which will take place from March 23-26, while the women’s championships are given 281 spots and will take place from March 16-19.
The men’s 200 medley relay were the only A-cut for the Tigers on the first day of the Mizzou Qualifier, led by seniors Jack Dahlgren and Danny Kovac and juniors Ben Patton and Kevin Hammer. The four turned out a time of 1 minute, 23.88 seconds, beating the qualifying time by more than half a second.
The 13 Tiger B-cuts were highlighted by junior Amy Feddersen, who qualified twice with a 22.67 and a 22.56 in the women’s 50 free, as well as freshman Ty Spillane and Josh Pales, who scored two B-cuts each in the men’s 100 breast.
Missouri will start the second day of the qualifier at 10 a.m. Sunday, with the finals at 5 p.m. at Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia.
Hale earns Stephens its first victory
After starting off the year winless, Stephens softball finally got into the win column, defeating Iowa Wesleyan 6-4 at Battle. The victory was in the opening round of the Lincoln University HBCU Round Robin tournament.
Gillian Hale went the distance in her first start for the Stars, only giving up one earned run on 11 hits after throwing 149 pitches.
Hale was the deciding factor for Stephens at the plate, going 3-3 with four RBI, including the game-winning and insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hale struck one out to center field for a double, allowing Maisie Billups and Lyndsey Hood to score.
This was Hale’s second two-RBI shot to the outfield, with the freshman singling to left field in the first inning, allowing Billups and Anabel Throckmorton to score.
Hood scored the fourth run for the Stars with a single to center field, while the first run of the game was scored on an error.
Stephens (1-3) will resume action against Kentucky State University at noon Sunday, and Harris-Stowe at 4:00 p.m.
Columbia College baseball loses two more games to weather
Despite having their weekend games rescheduled to avoid the poor weather, Columbia College baseball still managed to lose four of its six games for this week due to cancellations and postponements.
Saturday’s doubleheader against Central Methodist and MidAmerica Nazarene was cancelled, but the Cougars are still slated to play their second doubleheader of the Rube Foster Classic on Sunday. Weather permitting, Columbia will face William Penn at 11 a.m. and Baker at 4 p.m. at the Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City.
Missouri baseball’s game against Louisiana-Monroe canceled because of weather conditions
Missouri baseball’s game against Louisiana-Monroe is canceled because of weather conditions. The second game of the three-game series was moved up to 3 p.m. to try and avoid the rain, but ultimately it got called off.
The final game of the series is still set to be played at the original time of 11 a.m. Sunday. The Tigers won Friday’s game and were looking to win the series Saturday. Sunday’s game will be the final of Missouri’s season-opening road trip.