Missouri’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed in the third day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Tigers shined bright once again, finishing in the top five in three events Thursday.
Sarah Thompson was a key contributor for the MU women’s team once again, finishing fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 51.49 seconds. It was Thompson’s third top-five finish of the SEC Championships so far.
The men’s team had a couple of stars as well. Senior Danny Kovac also finished fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 45.48. Senior Jack Dahlgren finished fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:32.34.
The Missouri’s women’s diving team was also back in action. In the 3 meter, senior Sarah Rousseau placed 11th with a score of 302.65. Sophomore Kayla Wilson finished 19th with a score of 272.25.
The fourth day of events will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
CC men’s basketball prevails in a tight game against Central Baptist
Columbia College men’s basketball won its fourth straight game, beating Central Baptist 68-65 in Conway, Arkansas.
Tony Burks picked up from where he left off Tuesday, recording a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Two other Cougars finished with double digits in points. Kemryn Jenkins scored 14 points, and Collin Parker finished with 13.
Just like Tuesday’s victory, Columbia’s 3-point shooting paid dividends. The Cougars shot 10 of 25 from beyond the arc, while the Mustangs made 4 of 12.
Columbia is back in action for its final regular-season game, against Williams Baptist, at 3 p.m. Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
CC women’s basketball beats Central Baptist on the road
Despite being outrebounded and outshot from the field, Columbia College women’s basketball defeated Central Baptist 66-61 in Conway, Arkansas.
The Mustangs collected 43 boards, while the Cougars totaled 37. Central Baptist (14-13, 5-11 American Midwest Conference) converted 25 of 64 field goals, while Columbia made 22 of 60.
What gave the Cougars the upper hand was their free-throw shooting, going 14-of-16 from the line compared to the Mustangs’ 4-of-12.
Mallory Shetley put in a solid performance for Columbia (21-6, 14-2), finishing with a team-high 22 points and three steals along with five rebounds and one assist.
Another Cougar who came up big was Abby Backes, registering 15 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Columbia seeks to finish its season off strong against Williams Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Stephens basketball snaps seven-game losing streak
Stephens basketball is finally back in the win column, knocking off Hannibal-Lagrange 55-43 on Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Marveen Ross led the Stars with 19 points, with junior Allison Moore following close behind with 17.
The main catalyst in Stephens snapping the streak was its improved shooting. The Stars as a team shot 37.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3.
The Stars’ leading scorers showcased these improvements, as Ross shot 45% from the field and Moore was on the money from behind the arc, shooting an outstanding 55%.
Stephens will be back on the court at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis to finish the regular season against Missouri Baptist.