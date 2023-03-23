Missouri men’s swim and dive returned Thursday for Day 2 of the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, where the Tigers currently sit in 23rd place with 10 points while defending champion California leads with 184 points.
Seniors Ben Patton and Will Goodwin competed in the 200-yard individual medley but were both knocked out in the preliminaries. Patton placed 21st after finishing in 1 minute, 42.73 seconds, just four-tenths of a second off from qualifying for the finals. Goodwin placed 47th in 1:45.37.
The relay team of Jack Dahlgren, Kevin Hammer, Grant Bochenski and Eric Storms competed in the 200 free relay, placing 15th and finishing in 1:16:53.
In the 200 free relay, Florida set a new NCAA, meet, American, U.S. Open and pool record with its time of 1:13.35 to become the first team to finish under 1:14. California’s relay team became the second team to finish under 1:14, finishing behind Florida with a time of 1:13.82.
On Friday, Missouri will have SEC champion Clement Secchi compete in the 100 fly and the 100 back. Dahlgren competes in the 200 free and joins Secchi in the 100 back. Patton and Goodwin compete in the 100 breast, Collier Dyer will compete in the 3-meter dive and the relay team races in the 400 medley relay.
MU track and field competes in Raleigh Relays
Missouri track and field completed its first day at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In the men’s 1,500 meter, senior Chris Conrad posted a personal best time of 3 minutes, 46.63 seconds, finishing first in his heat and 29th overall. Other Tigers who ran the 1,500 were Dan Brookling (3:49.19), Alessandro Lotta (3:51.04), Ethan Lee (3:51.62), Jack Warner (3:54.65) and Quentin Worley (3:58.87).
In the men’s 5,000, Marquette Hanson finished in 29th with a time of 14:01.70. Other Tigers in the event were Mitchell Small (14:07.03), Drew Rogers (14:08.59), Declan Tunney (14:30.72) and William Sinclair (14:35.62).
The second day of the Raleigh Relays begins with the women’s 100 hurdles at 12:50 p.m. Friday.