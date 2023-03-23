Missouri men’s swim and dive returned Thursday for Day 2 of the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, where the Tigers currently sit in 23rd place with 10 points while defending champion California leads with 184 points.

Seniors Ben Patton and Will Goodwin competed in the 200-yard individual medley but were both knocked out in the preliminaries. Patton placed 21st after finishing in 1 minute, 42.73 seconds, just four-tenths of a second off from qualifying for the finals. Goodwin placed 47th in 1:45.37.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you