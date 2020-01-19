Missouri's men's and women's diving teams earned three top five placements Sunday.
Sunday was the final day of the Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles, Calif.
Freshmen Leonardo Garcia Varela and Maddie Huitt and sophomore Sarah Rousseau finished in the top five of their events.
Varela came in third in the men's 1-meter. Huitt came in fourth and Rousseau came in fifth in the women's platform.
Ike Khamis came in sixth place in the men's 1-meter.
The Tigers finish their season on Jan. 31 vs. Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.