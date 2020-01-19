Missouri's men's and women's diving teams earned three top five placements Sunday.

Sunday was the final day of the Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles, Calif.

Freshmen Leonardo Garcia Varela and Maddie Huitt and sophomore Sarah Rousseau finished in the top five of their events.

Varela came in third in the men's 1-meter. Huitt came in fourth and Rousseau came in fifth in the women's platform.

Ike Khamis came in sixth place in the men's 1-meter.

The Tigers finish their season on Jan. 31 vs. Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Copy Editor, Spring 2019 Studying sports journalism Reach me at mmrgf3@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5586

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.