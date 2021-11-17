Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams treated a packed home crowd to a dominating set of performances Wednesday.
For the Tigers’ first day of the Mizzou Invite, both teams won a combined eight of the day’s 10 swimming events, finishing in first place with a score of 429.5, followed by Nebraska at a distant 244 points.
“We had a spectacular crowd supporting our Tigers tonight,” coach Andrew Grevers said.
The men’s 200 free relay, made up of Kevin Hammer, Jack Dahlgren, Danny Kovac and Alex Moore finished with a 1:17.19, a new meet record and the current top time in the country. The men’s 400 medley relay also became the fastest in the nation, with Dahlgren, Ben Patton, Kovac and Grant Bochenski recording a 3:06.78.
“Our Tigers have put together an incredible playbook on how to succeed,” Grevers said. “They’ve been working incredibly hard, you saw it tonight.”
Kovac had a memorable night. Playing a crucial part in both men’s relays that reached national first-place rankings, he also beat his old meet record and recorded the best time in the country in the 200 individual medley.
Other members of Missouri’s men’s swim team who had exceptional performances Wednesday include Dahlgren, who recorded a personal record, finished second in the 50 freestyle (19.48) and was a crucial member to both of the men’s relay teams, and Jack Dubois, who recorded a personal record and won the 500 free (4:18.08).
The women’s team also had a string of top finishes. Their 200 free relay team of Amy Feddersen, Megan Keil, Sierra Smith and Sarah Thompson set the tone early, recording a winning time of 1:27.87, and also finishing with the second-fastest time in the country.
“Absolutely incredible,” Grevers said. “There were a lot of highlights, but the way we started. ... It got me excited and inspired seeing everyone cheer each other on.”
The women’s 400 medley relay team of Meredith Rees, Kayla Jones, Thompson and Feddersen also finished first, recording the fifth-fastest time in the country (4:44.67).
Like Kovac, Thompson put on a show during the meet’s first day. Winning both relays, Thompson also won the 50 free, setting a new personal record and moving herself up to second in the nation (21.81).
Other swimmers on the Missouri women’s team that stood out were CJ Kovac (2:00.03) and Katrina Brathwaite (2:00.07) in the 200 IM, finishing first and second, respectively.
Allison Bloebaum recorded a personal best time in the 500 free (4:44.67) and finished second place, barely missing first by a little over six tenths of a second.
In his third year at the helm of Missouri’s swimming and diving program, the performance came as a bit of a shock to Grevers, albeit a memorable one.
“Something that’s unique and might be hard to convey in an article,” Grevers said, “is how swimmers taper for meets.”
Tapering is the process of decreasing the work volume and increasing the amount of rests athletes get before major competition in an attempt to record career best performance.
“Usually we want to get two to three weeks into taper, but we did a short rest for this meet, we didn’t start until last week,” Grevers said.
However, there seemed to be no issues with the team’s preparation with how strong Missouri’s swims were.
“I expect more great races,” Grevers said. “We’re in a scenario where our swimmers should just get faster every day. We will have a ton of incredible swims tomorrow night.”
Missouri’s divers were also major contributors to the Tigers dominance. Takuto Endo finished in third in the men’s one-meter dive with a point total of 315.90, and Sarah Rousseau finished fifth in the women’s three-meter dive with a point total of 302.
Missouri will try to carry this momentum into the swim and dive finals that begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.