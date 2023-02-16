Missouri men's and women's swim and dive kicked off day 3 of the SEC Championships in College Station, Texas on Thursday. 

The men's team remained in seventh with 297.5 points, despite racking up two more podiums Thursday. The women's team also could not jump up the leaderboard, remaining in 11th place with 217 points. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you