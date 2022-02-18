Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams competed in the fourth day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Tigers continue to improve, showcasing their best swims of the meet Friday.
The men's team had another day of multiple top five finishes. Danny Kovac finished fourth in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 41.18 seconds. Jack Dahlgren placed fifth in the 100 backstroke with a new personal best time of 46.07. Ben Patton tied for fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 52.03. Grant Bochenski, Patton, Kovac and Dahlgren also finished sixth in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:06.53.
In what should be no surprise for Missouri swim fans, Sarah Thompson was a star yet again, finishing second in the 100 back with a new personal best time of 51.35. It was the Tigers' highest finish in a race so far at the SEC Championships. Meredith Rees was close behind in the 100 back, placing fourth with a time of 51.63.
Missouri's men's dive team was also in action. In the platform, Carlo Lopez finished 12th with a score of 307.60. Takuto Endo placed 19th with a score of 267.45.
The final day of events will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
MU tennis handles SEMO
Missouri tennis beat Southeast Missouri State 5-2. The Tigers notched their third win of the season.
Some highlights from the evening included Missouri's Ellie Wright and Emelie Schwarte securing the first doubles win, dominating 6-1. Teammates Bronte Murgett and Gabriela Martinez followed suit in the same event, winning 6-2.
The Tigers take the court again at 2 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas at Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Columbia College softball wins two on first day of USAO Invitational
Columbia College’s sixth-ranked softball team opened play in the USAO Invitational in Chickasha, Oklahoma, beginning the day with a game against Science & Arts, the third-ranked NAIA program.
The Cougars pulled off the upset, beating the Drovers 8-1 and avenging their loss to them last week.
Freshman pitcher Ella Schouten pitched all seven innings for Columbia, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out 12. The former Rock Bridge standout tossed her second complete game and earned her third win in three starts.
Unlike their previous meeting against Science & Arts, the Cougars’ bats were lively, registering two home runs.
Leadoff hitter Taylor Barnes’ RBI double to right-center in the top of the third put the Cougars on the board first. Following Barnes’ at-bat, second baseman Kaylie Kaufman smacked an RBI double that made it 2-0.
After the Drovers scored a run in the third, Columbia responded with four. Three of the Cougars’ four runs in the fourth came on Avgustina Arbova’s round-tripper that gave them a 6-1 lead.
Athena Wheeler’s solo shot in the fifth was Columbia’s second of the game and made it 7-1.
Mackenzie Kasarda's seventh-inning RBI single capped off the Cougars’ offensive onslaught.
More of the same happened in Columbia’s second game. The team hit four home runs in its 10-6 win against Mid-America Christian.
Shortstop Karolina Arbova hit two long balls for the Cougars. Her first was a solo shot to left-center that made it 2-1 Columbia in the top of the second. The senior’s second round-tripper came in the fourth and gave the Cougars a 6-5 lead.
Columbia’s two other home runs were hit by Emily King and Avgustina Arbova. King hit a two-RBI bomb to left field that made it a 5-5 game. After hitting a homer in the first game, Avgustina Arbova notched another, a two-run round-tripper to center field.
Madison Ramsey was credited with the win for Columbia, going 4⅓ innings in relief of starter Alyssa Roll, surrendering one run on two hits and striking out three.
The Cougars are back on the diamond against Oklahoma City at 10 a.m. and McPherson at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the USAO Invitational in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Stephens softball postponed
Stephens softball postponed its doubleheader against Briar Cliff. A makeup date is still to be determined.
The Stars will take the field against Lincoln at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.