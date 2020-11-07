Though COVID-19 still lingers, Missouri swim and dive emerged from the water with its arms up in triumph.
“One of the foundations of our ‘Zou-Style’ is that we take advantage of our opportunities,” coach Andrew Grevers said. “I believe we have enough opportunities this year to sharpen this team up for the postseason.”
Despite uncertainty and limited opportunity to schedule matches this season, the Tigers have been prepared. Both the men’s and women’s side swept their respective matches Saturday afternoon, moving to 2-0 on the season.
The men’s side saw a dominant 193-92 win against Missouri State. Sophomore diver Carlo Lopez continued his earlier success this season by winning his lone two events, the 1-meter and the 3-meter boards. Lopez won Men’s Diver of the Week following Missouri’s win against TCU at the start of the season, and he’s been pivotal for the Tigers in their two wins.
“Last season I wasn’t really sure what to expect from college diving,” Lopez said. “I was still trying to find my groove last year, and this year I feel a lot more confident. I’m much more calm. I can just focus on myself.”
On the women’s side, the Tigers came away with a big 185.5-114.5 win over Arkansas. Senior Sarah Thompson achieved multiple first place finishes, with wins in the 100 fly and 100 free. Thompson set a new personal best for the 100 fly with a time of 52.65 seconds.
Missouri will get to see Arkansas again in less than two weeks for the Mizzou Invite. The event is big for determining where the Tigers stand in the conference, and Grevers and his staff have made sure to start prepping as best as they can to defend their pool.
“We’re gonna shave and taper for Mizzou Invite,” Grevers said. “Throw down our best times, and give ourselves some good seats for (SEC championships) and if there’s an NCAA tournament we want to set ourselves up for that. I think today’s event was a prequel for what’s to come.”
Missouri will truly get to gauge how good its program is when it faces teams such as Kentucky, Arkansas and Louisville while hosting the Mizzou Invite on Nov. 19.