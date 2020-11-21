The Missouri men’s swimming and diving team won the men’s competition, and the women’s team came in second place.
The women finished only behind Kentucky.
The women’s 200-yard medley relay of sophomores Meredith Rees, Molly Winer, senior Sarah Thompson and junior Megan Keil finished at 1 minute, 36 seconds, which earned them an NCAA “A” cut.
The men’s 400 free relay of freshman Daniel Wilson, juniors Danny Kovac, Kyle Leach and Jack Dahlgren also earned an A cut. Kovac and junior Jack Dubois both had three individual wins in the invite.
Dahlgren won the 200 back and sophomore Will Goodwin won the men’s 200 breast.