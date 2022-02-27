Imagine your day starts at 1 p.m. It was another restless night. You managed to pass out around 8 p.m., but by 10 p.m., you were awake again and your heart was racing.
You had already gone outside earlier today, enough physical exertion to last for the week, but you figured a quick walk down to your apartment lobby would be enough to get you back to sleep.
By the time you made it to your front door and out to the hall, you began to feel the toll this late-night expedition was having on your body. You’re exhausted. Maybe a quick elevator ride down to the lobby and back to your floor will suffice. But once you descended to the bottom floor, you realize the trip had proved to be too much to handle.
Once you’re back in your apartment and lying in bed, you still feel your heart beating wildly as if it were trying to escape. Despite your best efforts, you wouldn’t fall asleep again until 6 a.m.
For more than a year, this late-night ordeal was a common occurrence for Missouri swimmer Alex Moore, who in 2018 was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that targets the thyroid and leads to an overproduction of thyroid hormones in the body.
“My body was flooded with adrenaline 24/7,” Moore said. “My resting heart rate at the time was 130. … I had a really hard time sleeping at that point. Taking a shower was exhausting. Reheating my food in the microwave was absolutely exhausting. … I’d get done reheating it, and I would have to take like a 15-minute break then eat.”
Moore first realized something was off in January 2018, when the team had traveled to Texas for a dual meet against SMU.
“I went from being alright to running a fever and body aches,” Moore said. “It was like the flu — that’s what I thought it was, that’s what the trainers (thought). But I just didn’t get better. It felt like I had the flu for a week and a half. I’ve only got the flu once outside of that season, so I was like, ‘OK, this is atypical.’”
Moore tried to push through it and hoped to salvage what he could of his freshman season. However, it wasn’t long until he got a reminder that something just wasn’t right. At an end-of-season championship meet, Moore lined up behind the blocks and tried to hype himself up like he has done a hundred times before, and he felt mentally lost.
“I remember trying to psych myself up and get in the zone,” Moore said. “Usually, I’ve been able to kind of turn on a switch, but right before my 50 free, I was like, ‘I’m not there; something is off.’ … Mentally, I realized something was not right.”
The physical toll on his body became noticeable as well. In just a month, Moore lost 30 pounds.
It wasn’t until June that Moore would get his diagnosis after dealing with reemerging flu symptoms that lasted for the entire month.
“It was June 4 that I kind of ran into a brick wall again. … It was like the ‘flu’ all over again,” he said. “I just wasn’t able to push through it.”
After going to the emergency room and spending the night in the ICU, it began to dawn on Moore that what he was dealing with wasn’t like an ordinary flu.
“Up to that point, I hadn’t been scared,” Moore said, “but then I was in (the) ICU and I had seen about 20 doctors up to that point. … And the head doctor, Michael Gardner, sat down next to me and looked me in the eyes. ... He had his game face on. He said, ‘I’m 98% sure you have Graves’ disease.’ That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, crap, I don’t know what that is.’”
Moore’s case was a severe one. At the time of his diagnosis, he had been very close to dealing with a thyroid storm, in which a person’s heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature can soar to dangerously high levels. A thyroid storm is often fatal.
“I didn’t know if I was past the point of no return,” Moore said. “That was the first time I was actually scared. But after that, I kind of just started seeing it as one day at a time.”
Moore’s treatment did little to help calm the nerves. In July 2018, he underwent radiation treatment through the ingestion of a radioactive pill. The hope was that it would help kill his thyroid and bring his hormone and adrenaline levels back to normal.
After his treatment, Moore was forced into a weeklong quarantine because of being too radioactive. Having to flush the toilet three times, wash his hands twice and then clean out the sink and not be allowed to get within 5 feet of anybody might remind some of the precautions they first took at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“I was on strict quarantine before quarantine was a real thing,” Moore said.
With a 14-month gap between his last practice in June to his first practice back with the team in August 2019, it didn’t take long for Moore to get back into action following his successful treatment.
In the 2019-20 season, Moore recorded, at the time, career-best times in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle of 19.90 seconds and 44.39, respectively, as well as in the 100 butterfly (48.84). Just a year prior, Moore struggled to stand for more than 15 minutes at a time.
“I don’t think any doctor on this planet could have presumed that Alex would have gone a lifetime best at that point,” coach Andrew Grevers said in a feature video released by the team. “We were just getting things going again; that’s just how determined he was.”
Returning from such a long hiatus wasn’t easy. Jumping into a strict almost year-round training schedule that began the day with practice at 5:45 a.m. followed by an additional practice at 2 p.m. and weightlifting after, it was a lot for Moore to put back on his plate.
“It was really challenging mentally,” Moore said. “I was trying to learn my body again. I had gone from 175 pounds to 145 pounds then back to 180 pounds. My body sort of reconstructed itself. It was a challenge juggling a consistent workout while also learning my new body.”
With Moore’s season now concluded after his final swims at the SEC Championships, he was glad to come back to the program after all he went through.
“When I first came back, my expectations were pretty low,” Moore said. “But when I was able to go best times in my main events, it was a huge win. It was more so just validating. I made the right decision to come back, and that just reaffirmed it.”