Joseph Gutierrez, a Missouri sophomore swimmer, will be a member of the U.S. National Junior Team as an open water swimmer for the second straight year, USA Swimming announced.

Gutierrez first earned a spot on 2019-20 National Junior Team when he was one of the top 18-and-under finishers at the USA Swimming 10K Open Water Championships. With the lack of competitive events in 2020 because of the pandemic, all 2019-20 team members were allowed to retain the designation for 2020-21.

Missouri will be in action Thursday for the first time in the new year when it travels to the San Antonio TYR Pro Swim in San Antonio.

