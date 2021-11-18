Wednesday's performances from Missouri men's and women's swimming seemed tough to top, winning eight out of 10 events and recording a combined 42 personal best times. Yet, junior Ben Patton and senior Danny Kovac made Thursday memorable in the Mizzou Invite.
Patton swam the fastest time in the NCAA for the 100-yard breaststroke during the prelims in 50.51 seconds, fast enough to earn a NCAA A cut. He won the finals later in that day.
"Ty Spillane dropped a lifetime best, and everyone got really excited, and that was right before Ben's swim," coach Andrew Grevers said. "He got that momentum and took off. ... Getting that A cut is a really big deal."
Swimming the breaststroke in the Tigers' first-place 200 medley relay (1:25.22) earlier in the meet, it was expected of Patton to have a strong showing in the 100 breast. However, the performance was something even Grevers didn't see coming.
"Ben Patton is a really strong guy who needs a long taper usually to swim fast," Grevers said. "Huge swim out of Ben, and as a matter of fact, unexpected. I can usually tell when something's coming, but that one caught me off guard. ... Truly impressive."
Even Patton was a bit shocked when he turned his gaze toward the scoreboard and saw the No. 1 time in the nation staring back.
"I was really surprised but super happy," Patton said. "I just felt really strong. ... Definitely the best swim of my life."
Kovac made his way to the top again Thursday, winning the 100 butterfly, while recording the fastest NCAA time in the event in 45.31. The performance came after some other truly dominant swims Wednesday, where Kovac swam the fastest time in the country for the 200 IM (1:42.39).
"He's doing great," Grevers said. "Danny is one of our more muscular athletes. It takes more time to sharpen up. For him to swim the way he is right now is truly great."
Other strong swims from the men's team include Jack Dubois winning the 400 IM and becoming the sixth-fastest swimmer in the event (3:46.75), Jack Dahlgren winning the 200 free and recording the fastest NCAA time in 1:33.60 and Grant Bochenski's win in the 100 backstroke (47.52).
For the Missouri women, Sarah Thompson led with another pair of first-place finishes. She won the 100 back while recording the third-fastest time in the country (51.59) and swam the butterfly in the first-placed 200 medley relay (1:36.41). Her performance was just another part of the Tigers' dominance in the second day of the invitational.
There were multiple other noteworthy performances from the women's swim team. Meredith Rees won the 100 butterfly (53.49), recording the 20th-fastest time for the event, Lili Horvath finished fifth in the 400 IM (4:29.01) dropping nearly three seconds off her prelims time, Allison Bloebaum finished second in the 200 free (1:47.30) and Katrina Brathwaite won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.62).
Missouri's men's and women's dive teams had another couple of strong performances. Sarah Rousseau placed fifth in the one-meter diving finals with a score of 266.25. For the men's team, Carlo Lopez placed second with a score of 393.05 and behind him in third was Takuto Endo with 354.60 .
Looking toward the final day of the Mizzou Invite on Friday, Grevers is proud of the teams' performance so far and what they're capable of achieving on the last day.
"I felt great about tonight," Grevers said. "A lot of really incredible races. Certainly momentum for certain individuals whose primary events are tomorrow. Overall, still absolutely exceeding mine and this staff's expectations which is fantastic."