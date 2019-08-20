Missouri swimming and diving has hired Kyle Bogner to be its new head diving coach, the university announced Tuesday.
“He has an exceptional résumé and we are so excited to bring his work ethic, technical expertise and positivity to the University of Missouri,” head coach Andrew Grevers said in a news release. “Kyle has a desire to work with the best of the best and he will have the opportunity to do just that with everything Mizzou has to offer its student athletes.”
Before arriving in Columbia, Bogner coached at Wyoming for four years. In 2018, he was named Western Athletic Conference Diving Coach of the Year. Three of his divers appeared in a total of five NCAA Championships. Bogner also coached two seasons at New Mexico State and spent one season as a graduate assistant at Northern Michigan.
He guided Wyoming diver Scotia Mullin to four WAC titles and back-to-back All-America and WAC Diver of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018. Under Bogner’s coaching, Mullin also won titles in the 1-meter and platform during the 2017 season, and titles on the 3-meter and platform the following season.
Before his tenure as a coach, Bogner competed for Wyoming from 2008-11. He was a five-time Mountain West Diver of the Week, and still holds the Cowboys’ 1-meter record.
Bogner is MU’s third head diving coach in three seasons. He replaces Yadiel Gamboa, who was hired at MU prior to last season and is now the head diving coach at the University of North Carolina.
