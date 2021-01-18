In its first appearance since the SEC Indoor Championships in February , Missouri Track and Field claimed four first place results Friday and Saturday at the Vanderbilt Commodore Indoor in Nashville, Tenn.
Jayson Ashford was victorious in both the men’s 60 meter and 200 meter run, recording times of 6.81 seconds and 21.40 seconds respectively. Ashford’s teammate Blake Hays finished as second in the 200 meter run with a time of 22.37 seconds.
Rondajai Washington completed the sweep of the 200 meter events for Missouri, winning the women’s event with a time of 25.21 seconds.
Missouri’s fourth win of the event came from Karina Liz, whose time of 2:12.72 in the 800 meter women’s run bested teammate Kelsey Schweizer who finished the race in second one and a half seconds behind Liz.
The Tigers will split their squad to compete at the Woo Pig Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the Iowa State Cyclone Invitational on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
Bruins boys basketball lose in Lee’s Summit tournament
Rock Bridge boys basketball were beaten by KC Central 54-49 in the Lee’s Summit tournament. The Bruins move to 6-3 (1-0) on the season.
Rock Bridge will be back on the court 4 p.m. Wednesday to play Lincoln Prep.
Tolton Catholic girls basketball suffer heavy defeat
Tolton Catholic girls basketball were beaten 66-21 on the road by Cardinal Ritter.
Next up for Tolton (2-10) will be another road game, taking place 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fulton.
Truman girls basketball tournament canceled
The mid-season Truman girls basketball tournament was canceled after five teams withdrew. Rock Bridge was scheduled to compete Monday before the cancellation.