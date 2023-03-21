After sweeping Tennessee last weekend, Missouri (16-3, 3-0) Southeastern Conference) shifts its focus to a neutral site game against Border War rival Kansas on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
The two programs have faced off 348 times dating back to 1901. Missouri holds a 217-129-2 advantage. The Tigers won the last matchup against the Jayhawks in a 14-6 victory last season.
Kansas (8-10) is coming off a 12-8 road victory over The Citadel on Sunday. Before Sunday's win, the Jayhawks were on a six-game losing streak with losses to Michigan State, Charleston Southern and The Citadel in its first two meetings.
Outfielders Chase Jans and Janson Reeder are two names to keep an eye on for Kansas. Jans has a .333 batting average and 13 RBI, while Reeder has four home runs on the season so far and a batting average of .273.
Freshman Karter Muck will be the starting pitcher for the Jayhawks on Wednesday. The right-hander has made two quick appearances so far in his college career. Muck was ranked the No. 9 MLB Draft Big 12 prospect for 2025 by Perfect Game.
The freshman will have his hands full against Missouri's batters. Junior Trevor Austin and sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler have both provided consistent hitting for the Tigers this season. Austin hit .566 with four RBI against Tennessee this last weekend and Zeisler has recorded eight home runs and 24 RBI so far this season.
Fifth-year senior Luke Mann and freshman Dalton Bargo have also played key roles in Missouri's offense so far this season. Mann went on a 12-game hit streak prior to the Tigers' SEC opener that included four home runs and 11 RBI. Bargo has hit .382 with nine RBI and a home run during nonconference play.
Freshman Logan Lunceford will start on the mound for the Tigers on Wednesday. The right-hander currently has a 2.38 ERA, recording 18 strikeouts with three runs allowed in three appearances so far.