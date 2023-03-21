Missouri freshman Dalton Bargo swings at a pitch (copy)

Missouri freshman Dalton Bargo swings at a pitch Friday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers take on Border War rival Kansas on Wednesday in Kansas City.

 Morgan Williams/Missourian

After sweeping Tennessee last weekend, Missouri (16-3, 3-0) Southeastern Conference) shifts its focus to a neutral site game against Border War rival Kansas on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

The two programs have faced off 348 times dating back to 1901. Missouri holds a 217-129-2 advantage. The Tigers won the last matchup against the Jayhawks in a 14-6 victory last season.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you