Missouri tennis coach Colt Gaston resigned Monday to pursue other opportunities, according to an athletic department news release.
“I would like to thank Colt for all of his hard work and dedication in building our women’s tennis program over the last five seasons,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in the release. “As the SEC’s most northern school, we have challenges, but he worked hard to overcome those and put our student-athletes in position to succeed academically and athletically, and we wish him well as he moves on to the next chapter in his life.”
Gaston was hired on Sept. 4, 2016. Missouri has won just two conference matches in his four years at the helm, both coming in his first season. This season Missouri was 8-7 (0-3 in conference), before it was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a very difficult decision to make, as I’ve poured my heart and soul into making this program the best it can possibly be,” Gaston said in the release. “However, I believe this decision is the best for me personally. I want to thank Jim Sterk for taking a chance on me and the community for its support. Mizzou will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Gaston did not have any further comment.
Before becoming head coach, Gaston was brought on as an assistant coach in 2015, and replaced former head coach Sasha Schmid, when the latter left Missouri to become the head coach at Iowa.
Since 2015, when Gaston first joined the program, nine players left the program, either transferring or quitting tennis altogether.