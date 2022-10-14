Missouri tennis' Inah and Mae Canete won their doubles match in the round of 32 as the Tigers competed in Day 2 of the ITA Regional Championships on Friday.

The Canete sisters defeated Oklahoma State's Amber Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas 8-2 to advance to the round of 16 stage of the main draw. The duo will face another Oklahoma State team in Raquel Gonzalez and Alana Wolfberg at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

