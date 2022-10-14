Missouri tennis' Inah and Mae Canete won their doubles match in the round of 32 as the Tigers competed in Day 2 of the ITA Regional Championships on Friday.
The Canete sisters defeated Oklahoma State's Amber Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas 8-2 to advance to the round of 16 stage of the main draw. The duo will face another Oklahoma State team in Raquel Gonzalez and Alana Wolfberg at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The doubles team of Laura Masic and Andrea Artimedi lost 8-3 in the round of 64 to Vipasha Mehra and Daianne Hayashida from Iowa.
In singles, Mae Canete advanced to the round of 32 after a 6-4, 6-1 win over Saint Louis' Sandra Gines in the round of 64. Andrea Artimedi also advanced to the round of 32 after she defeated Minnesota's Sofia Pizzoni 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the round of 64. Both players will play their round of 32 matches at 10:45 a.m Saturday
Laura Masic was the third singles player to reach the round of 32 after defeating Ana Naranjo Martinez from Tulsa 4-6, 6-1. 6-3 in the round of 64. Masic will face Kansas' Malkia Ngounoue at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
Gabriela Martinez, Inah Canete and Emelie Schwarte all fell in the round of 64 after winning their opening matches. Koral Koldobski and Romary Cardenas both lost their round of 128 matches.
MU soccer falls to Georgia
Missouri soccer fell to 2-4-1 in SEC play for the season after a 2-0 defeat on the road to Georgia.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the 66th minute from a Missouri own goal. They put the game to bed in the 78th minute when Dani Murguia added a second from the penalty spot.
Georgia outshot the Tigers 10-7. Missouri sits in fifth in the SEC East and will need to get back on track to avoid missing out on the SEC Tournament for a second consecutive season.
The Tigers return home for an important match against Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday at Walton Stadium. The Wildcats sit in sixth in the East and are without a win in conference play so far this season.
MU swim and dive dominates in Day 1 against Purdue
Missouri swim and dive finished out Day 1 of its first home meet of the season against Purdue on Friday.
The Tigers secured victories in 13 of the 16 events held on the day. The team of Amy Feddersen, Grace Hanson, Sierra Smith and Alex Moderski punched in a nation-leading 1 minute, 31.13 second swim in the women' 200-meter freestyle relay.
Missouri finishes up the meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
CC volleyball loses both matches in Days Inn Fall Classic, 14-game win streak snapped
No. 23 Columbia College volleyball tasted defeat for the first time since Aug. 31 on Friday, suffering a sweep at the hands of No. 18 Montana Tech to open the Days Inn Fall Classic in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The loss snapped the Cougars 14-game win streak.
Though Columbia (16-9) was swept, all three sets were close battles. The Cougars scored 20 or more in each set, including a narrow 25-23 defeat in the decisive third set. Montana Tech (19-6) won the match behind a more stable offensive effort, beating Columbia in hitting percentage .263 to just .120, kills 45 to 35 and assists by a 42 to 28 margin.
Columbia had some chances to take control of the matchup, it led 15-13 midway through the second set and tied the final set at 23, but was never able to breakthrough.
The Cougars couldn't rebound in their second matchup against No. 8 Viterbo, and was swept again. The Cougars were again competitive, dropping the first and third sets by a score of 25-23.
It was another match of missed opportunities as Columbia held a lead midway through the first set, but a 3-0 run gave Viterbo (20-6) a 17-16 lead. The Cougars fought back to tie the match at 23, but the V-Hawks took the next two points and the set, and Columbia came up empty handed despite a hitting percentage of .351.
The Cougars also used a 4-0 run to take a 23-22 lead late in third set, but Viterbo countered it with a 3-0 run of its own to finish off the sweep. Columbia again couldn't overcome a shaky offensive match, and trailed the V-Hawks in hitting percentage, kills, and assists. Viterbo also had 6 aces throughout the match.
Columbia wraps up the Days Inn Fall Classic in a doubleheader beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The Cougars will face University of Saint Francis (Ind.) and St. Francis University (Ill.).