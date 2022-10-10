Missouri tennis' strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
, sophomore Inah Canete and freshman Laura Masic defeated Middle Tennessee's Karen Yibrin and Cara Szilasi 6-0.
Juniors Mae Canete and Emelie Schwarte teamed up to beat Megan Heuser and Josie Frazier from Illinois 6-3.
Koral Koldobski partnered with freshman Andrea Artimedi and the duo also rolled past the Illini's Kida Ferrari and Emily Casati 6-1.
The Tigers matched up against Vanderbilt in singles. Schwarte and Artimedi were the lone victors as Schwarte defeated Holly Staff 6-4, 0-6, 10-6 and Artimedi defeated Dasha Kourkina 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 .
The Tigers continue their fall tournament run as they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Thursday for the ITA regionals.
Missouri golf competes in Day 2 of Bank of Tennessee Invitational
The Tigers golf team completed Day 2 of the three-day Bank of Tennessee Invitational Monday in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Missouri is currently tied for first place with East Tennessee State and Georgia Southern, all three teams have 559 points.
Junior Jack Lundin leads the way for the Tigers in second place overall and shot 5-under 67 in Round 2.
Freshman Antonio Safa is tied for third place, shooting 6-under 66.
Senior Charlie Crockett and freshman Alfons Bondesson are both tied at 26th place and shot 1-under 71.
Graduate student DJ Springer also shot a 71 and is tied for 50th place.
Missouri looks to leave Jonesborough alone in first place Tuesday as the Invitational concludes.