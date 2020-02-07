Junior Marta Oliveira and freshman Elys Ventura secured the final doubles match of the day, 7-5, giving the Tigers the momentum to fuel the following three singles wins, posting a victory of 4-0 over Wichita State Friday.
Oliveira and Ventura were down 5-2 from serves into the nets and missing too many balls. Instead of accepting that the set was practically over, they fought to conquer the next five games in a row.
“[Coach] told us it was a matter of mindset and how you could flip that to wanting more and wanting to win and I think that’s all we did,” Oliveira said. “We just accepted that things are not going perfect, but okay, we’re going to change this and we want this more than them, we’ll do more, so we’ll end up winning.”
Oliveira and Ventura won most of their points by taking over the net and sending drilling returns.
“The main thing he was saying was the belief and determination at that moment, if we really wanted to win, the most important part was to keep fighting,” Ventura said. “I think that’s how we got through it.”
Junior Ellie Wright and sophomore Vivien Ábrahám won the other doubles match 6-4.
Senior Serena Nash began her singles match with powerful, controlled shots that landed her the first singles win, 6-3 in both sets.
Wright finished secondly, after being neck-and-neck with her opponent throughout both sets, turning lobs into straight clean, deep shots. Her opponent struggled to make saves while Wright had her run laps across the court, eventually earning two set wins of 6-4.
Oliveira landed the last singles win after a battle in the second set against her opponent, continually alternating points to tie the match up.
“I think coming in coach gave me a really good game plan,” Oliveira said. “Starting in the first set she had no clue what to do with the ball, but he also told me she would adjust and play better in the second, so I was ready for her to play better, I just made sure I kept my game plan.”
Oliveira made her way up to the net and sent one spike after another to land a 7-6 win.
“I saw it in their eyes this time and could feel that they were hungry in those situations instead of worried,” head coach Colt Gaston said. “As a coach that’s what you’re looking for. The way that we finished was probably the best this season.”
MU has won nearly every game by a score of 4-0 this season, other than a 5-2 loss to Kansas State Sunday.
The Tigers’ next matches are at 10 a.m. vs. Old Dominion and 3 p.m. vs. Bradley on Sunday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.