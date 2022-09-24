Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia.
The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories.
Mae and Inah Canete won their No. 1 doubles matches 6-2 and 7-5. The sisters also won both of their singles matches.
Emelie Schwarte defeated Ekaterina Tikhonko 7-5, 6-1 in No. 1 singles and edged Lailaa Bashir 7-6 (11-9), 6-4 in No. 2 singles.
Laura Masic rallied to beat Vendula Kryslova 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 in No. 3 singles and cruised past Cydney Rogers 6-2, 6-2 in No. 4 singles.
Koral Koldobski made quick work of Channing Varnum with a 6-1, 6-0 win in No. 6 singles and held on for a 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 win against Hanley Riner in No. 5 singles.
Gabriela Martinez also won her two singles matches in commanding fashion, defeating Riner 6-2, 6-0 in No. 5 singles and breezing past Shu Grosso 6-0, 6-0 in No. 6 singles.
Missouri hosts Nebraska-Omaha in a doubleheader Sunday, the Tigers’ final tuneup before the Vanderbilt Tournament on October 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.
