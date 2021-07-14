The Tigers earned All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the sixth year in a row, according to a release Wednesday.

All-Academic Team honors were awarded to programs with a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or higher. Fall 2020 and spring 2021 varsity team members were factored into the cumulative GPA requirement.

Ten Missouri athletes also claimed individual ITA scholar-athlete awards. Vivien Ábrahám, Melissa Cartis, Eleanor Fay, Gabrielle Goldin, Serena Nash, Marta Oliveira, Romary Cardenas Rifka, Kat Rosenberger, Elys Ventura and Ellie Wright earned special recognition for achieving a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor, summer 2021, studying sports journalism. Reach me at emmaeaton@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you