The Tigers earned All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the sixth year in a row, according to a release Wednesday.
All-Academic Team honors were awarded to programs with a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or higher. Fall 2020 and spring 2021 varsity team members were factored into the cumulative GPA requirement.
Ten Missouri athletes also claimed individual ITA scholar-athlete awards. Vivien Ábrahám, Melissa Cartis, Eleanor Fay, Gabrielle Goldin, Serena Nash, Marta Oliveira, Romary Cardenas Rifka, Kat Rosenberger, Elys Ventura and Ellie Wright earned special recognition for achieving a 3.50 GPA or higher.