Missouri tennis, playing in its sixth of an eight-match road trip, lost its conference opener to Arkansas 5-2 on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Tigers failed to win a game in the doubles portion, handing the Razorbacks an early lead going into the singles.
"We made the decision to fight, every second of the day," Missouri coach Chris Wootton said in a news release. "The result is not what we were hoping for, but the effort against a very good team is exactly the path to winning in the SEC. This was a moment that we embraced and was much better than our last road trip."
The match marked the Tigers' fourth straight loss and their fifth loss total for this road trip.
Though they failed to score a point, Tigers Gabriela Martinez and Ellie Wright managed to stay the onslaught of the No. 42 doubles combo, Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice. Despite falling down 5-0, the other two doubles matches concluded before the Razorback duo could deliver the winning blow.
Missouri (5-9, 0-1) managed to win two matches in the singles after Arkansas (8-3, 1-0) clinched the match. Bronte Murgett defeated Rice and Martinez swept Laura Rijkers, each in three sets.
The Tigers next face No. 28 Kentucky at 11 a.m. Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.