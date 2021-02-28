Missouri tennis lost 4-2 to No. 24 Arkansas on Sunday in Columbia to drop to 13-5 (1-2 Southeastern Conference) on the season.
Valentina Vasquez lost her singles match on Court 3 to put Arkansas up 1-0 in the match. On Courts 1 and 4, Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira both won to put the Tigers in front.
However, Ellie Wright, Elys Ventura and Serena Nash all fell in their matches to seal the victory for the Razorbacks.
Missouri will next play at noon Friday at home against Kentucky.
Local high schools compete at wrestling sectionals
Boys and girls wrestling sectional tournaments took place across Missouri on Saturday, with places at the state tournaments in March up for grabs.
The Hickman boys were Columbia's most successful team Saturday, with eight wrestlers qualifying for the state meet at the Class 4 Section 2 Tournament in St. Charles. Hayden Benter led the way for the Kewpies by winning the 126-pound section title. Ethan Barr finished second at 132 pounds, Jake Waldron came in second at 152, Thomas Hancock was third at 145, Cole Harrell finished third at 160, Cameron Cornman came in third at 182, Jacob Huggans was fourth at 113 and Mark Harrell finished fourth at 120.
Also in St. Charles, Elijah Segovia was Battle's lone automatic state qualifier, finishing third at 220 pounds.
At the Class 4 Section 3 tournament in Ozark, the Rock Bridge boys produced two sectional champions. Carter McCallister conquered the 126-pound bracket and ran his record to 33-1 on the season, while Marquis McCaster won at 160 pounds. Both qualified for the state tournament, as did Owen Twaddle, who finished fourth at 152 pounds.
At the Class 1 Section 1 tournament in Palmyra, Brant Whitaker was Tolton's top performer, winning the 170-pound title and extending his perfect record to 27-0 on the season. The Trailblazers' other notable finish was from Justice Martin, who placed third at 132 pounds. Both Whitaker and Martin qualified for the state tournament.
At the girls Section 2 tournament in Versailles, Hickman's Kira Nichols finished second at 143 pounds and Rock Bridge's Anna Stephens finished second at 152. Both qualfied for state.
The girls state tournament is scheduled for March 9, followed by the boys Class 1 tournament March 10 and the boys Class 4 tournament March 13. All state championship events will take place at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.