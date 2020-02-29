Missouri tennis continued a recent downward trend as it fell to Mississippi State to open conference play Friday.
After falling to Minnesota and Memphis, 4-3 in both matchups, last weekend, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs 4-1.
Freshman Eleanor Fay played in her first match of the season, taking on doubles with freshman Elys Ventura, losing 6-1.
“I think she’s just a real fiery kid and that goes a long way in my book," head coach Colt Gaston said. "Somebody who’s not scared to take chances and go after their shots. She’s a different breed in that way. You don’t find too many freshmen that go out and take chances that aren’t out on a scholarship, that don’t get the opportunity to play every time so I thought she did a great job of earning that today and going for her shots.”
Junior Marta Oliveira and sophomore Vivien Ábrahám battled out another doubles match, taking a hard-fought 7-6 win. Senior Gabrielle Goldin and senior Serena Nash gave MSU a run for its money, continually tying the score behind Nash's drilling serves. They took a loss of 7-6.
Coach Gaston stressed the importance of getting ahead early, especially moving on into the SEC play.
“Showing up early — it’s huge with the doubles," he said. "I think the start is probably the biggest thing in conference matches and I thought we’ve done a good job of staying with the teams and getting a nice chemistry early. That’s going to help us but we do have to get off to a better start with the doubles whether it’s going for our shots in the first or second game, not necessarily settling in the middle of the set and that’s what I didn’t quite like today.”
MSU defeated Nash in the first singles match 6-0 in both sets, then Ábrahám 6-1 and 6-4. Oliveira pulled the lone win of the match for the Tigers, defeating her opponent 6-4 in both sets. Junior Ellie Wright fought through three sets, losing the first 6-3, winning the second 6-4, and the last with a close loss of 7-6.
The Tigers will play LSU at noon Sunday in Baton Rouge.