Missouri tennis lost 4-1 to Kentucky on Friday afternoon at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
This is the Tigers second straight loss, as they lost 4-2 to Arkansas on Sunday.
In singles play, Missouri junior Bronte Murgett defeated Kentucky's Akvile Parazinskaite for the Tigers only victory of the day.
Up next, Missouri will host Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Missouri gymnastics drops season finale to LSU
No. 22 Missouri gymnastics finished 2-6 in the regular season after a 197.875-196.175 loss to No. 3 LSU in Baton Rogue, Louisiana.
The best event for Missouri was the beam, where Sienna Schreiber scored a team-high 9.975. LSU still won that event, 49.65-49.425.
The Tigers next event is the Southeastern Conference Championships next Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.