Missouri tennis' doubleheader scheduled for Friday at Central Arkansas has been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues, per a release issued Wednesday.
The doubleheader will now be played Oct. 30 in Conway, Arkansas. It is unclear which school has COVID-19 issues or their extent.
The Tigers only have the Central Arkansas doubleheader and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Regional on the schedule before a three-month break. The bulk of the tennis season will occur in February, March and April.