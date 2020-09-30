Missouri tennis' doubleheader scheduled for Friday at Central Arkansas has been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues, per a release issued Wednesday.

The doubleheader  will now be played Oct. 30 in Conway, Arkansas. It is unclear which school has COVID-19 issues or their extent.

The Tigers only have the Central Arkansas doubleheader and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Regional on the schedule before a three-month break. The bulk of the tennis season will occur in February, March and April.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020, studying sports journalism. Reach me at emmaeaton@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

