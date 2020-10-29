Missouri tennis traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, and competed in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Regional for its season debut last weekend. Junior Bronte Murgett captured the singles title over Kansas' Malkia Ngounoue as one of three Tigers to reach the tournament's round of 16.
Entering as the No. 20 seed, Murgett went 6-0 during the course of the tournament.
"This truly is the beginning of the next generation of Mizzou women's tennis," coach Chris Wootton said in a release. "Bronte Murgett has created history by winning the ITA Central Regional and becoming the best player in the Central Region! I am overwhelmed with joy and give the credit to this team's ability to focus as one unit and pull her through multiple tiebreakers for the win."
Missouri will hit the road again for a doubleheader against Central Arkansas at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday in Conway, Arkansas.