Missouri tennis captured its first win since Feb. 27 after defeating Saint Louis in straight sets Thursday.
The Tigers (14-9, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) swept theBillikens 7-0 at the Mizzou Tennis Complex, breaking a run of five games without a win.
The Tigers' doubles teams won on all three courts to secure the doubles point, highlighted by Marta Oliveira and Gabrielle Goldin's 6-0 win over Anna Derecka and Nawal Cheema.
In singles play, the Billikens put up more of a fight and forced a third set in Matches 1 and 2 against Ellie Wright and Valentina Vazquez Pongruber, respectively.
Wright and Vazquez both went on to win the third set in a tie breaker, sealing the win for the Tigers.