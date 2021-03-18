Missouri tennis captured its first win since Feb. 27 after defeating Saint Louis in straight sets Thursday. 

The Tigers (14-9, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) swept theBillikens 7-0 at the Mizzou Tennis Complex, breaking a run of five games without a win.

The Tigers' doubles teams won on all three courts to secure the doubles point, highlighted by Marta Oliveira and Gabrielle Goldin's 6-0 win over Anna Derecka and Nawal Cheema. 

In singles play, the Billikens put up more of a fight and forced a third set in Matches 1 and 2 against Ellie Wright and Valentina Vazquez Pongruber, respectively.

Wright and Vazquez both went on to win the third set in a tie breaker, sealing the win for the Tigers.

