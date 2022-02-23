Missouri tennis split its midweek doubleheader against Liberty and James Madison on Wednesday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The Tigers' three points weren't enough to edge out Liberty in the first match of the doubleheader, which they lost 4-3.
Missouri picked up the doubles point as junior Gabriela Martinez and senior Bronte Murgett won their match 6-3, while juniors Emelie Schwarte and Elys Ventura won theirs 6-3.
The Tigers secured two singles points as well. Graduate student Ellie Wright won her two sets 6-3 and 6-0, while Murgett won her two 6-2 and 6-4.
After the early loss, the Tigers bounced back with a 4-3 win against JMU to cap off the day.
Wright and Martinez won their doubles match 6-1, while sophomore Valentina Vazquez Pongruber and Ventura won theirs 6-2.
Ventura's singles victory late in the afternoon was enough to give Missouri its fourth and final point as well as its fifth win of the season.