In Orlando, Florida, for the second round of the NCAA Singles Tournament, Missouri tennis junior Bronte Murgett lost to Auburn's Selin Ovunc in three sets, with scores of 6-3, 5-7 and 2-6.
Murgett made history after defeating Oklahoma State's Alana Wolfberg in the round of 32 and becoming the first player in program history to earn a win at the tournament. She received All-SEC honors April 29.
She finished the season with three singles victories against ranked opponents and a 19-9 record overall.