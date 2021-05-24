In Orlando, Florida, for the second round of the NCAA Singles Tournament, Missouri tennis junior Bronte Murgett lost to Auburn's Selin Ovunc in three sets, with scores of 6-3, 5-7 and 2-6.

Murgett made history after defeating Oklahoma State's Alana Wolfberg in the round of 32 and becoming the first player in program history to earn a win at the tournament. She received All-SEC honors April 29.

She finished the season with three singles victories against ranked opponents and a 19-9 record overall.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020, studying sports journalism. Reach me at emmaeaton@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

