Missouri (2-0) defeated Central Arkansas (0-2) in both matches of their doubleheader Friday.
The Tigers experimented with various doubles pairings, but the duo of Bronte Murgett and Elys Ventura, along with the team of Rom Cardenas Rifka and Ellie Wright, reigned supreme — securing 6-0 sweeps in the second match over Central Arkansas.
Missouri's Serena Nash and Valentina Vazquez Pongruber had singles victories in the first match. Wright and Ventura had singles victories in the second match. Olga Bienzobas won both of her singles matches.
The Tigers will not compete again until Jan. 23, when they will face Murray State in Columbia.