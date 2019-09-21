Despite weather delays and winds that whipped the ball over the court, the Tigers collected a number of wins on Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite.
Eager to get back on the court, MU wasn't going to let Mother Nature get in its way after a successful Friday where they earned seven victories, three doubles matches and four singles.
The Tigers' Serena Nash powered her team to victory, winning her singles match and both doubles matches with partner Gabrielle Goldin.
The singles match action was cut short outdoors due to spotty showers that nagged the area Saturday afternoon, though it might have actually helped the players, with wind gust around 20 mph at times smacking the ball around the court.
After a long delay to move the action indoors, the Tigers took back to the court for singles competition against Southern Methodist University.
Missouri picked right up where they left off.
Picking up her third victory of the day, Serena Nash won her match in straight sets. Overall, four of the five Tigers won their singles matches Saturday.
With two days in the books, MU tennis will look to get the ball rolling early when it clashes with Tulsa in singles competition at 11:30 a.m. Sunday m.
It is the final match for the Tigers before they take off for the Rivera/ITA All-American Championships, Oct. 5-13.