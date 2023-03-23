After coming away with a victory against Border War rival Kansas on Wednesday, No. 22 Missouri baseball quickly shifts its focus toward a three-game road series against Southeastern Conference rival No. 11 South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.
The series is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
The two programs have faced off 30 times, and the Gamecocks currently hold a 17-13 series advantage over the Tigers. Missouri (17-3, 3-0 SEC) took two of three in its home series with South Carolina last season, including a 10-3 victory over the Gamecocks in their most recent meeting last season.
South Carolina (20-2, 3-0) will not be an easy task for Missouri. Prior to their loss to Charlotte on Tuesday, the Gamecocks went on a 11-game winning streak that included sweeps of Bethune-Cookman and Georgia, which was their first SEC series of the season..
Two names to keep an eye on for South Carolina are freshman Ethan Petry and junior Gavin Casas. Petry leads the team with a batting average of .458 and 31 RBI. Casas has been another strong offensive piece for the Gamecocks with a team-high 12 home runs on the season so far.
Right-handers Will Sanders, Noah Hall and Jack Mahoney are slated to start on the mound for South Carolina this weekend. They come into this series with ERAs of 4.18, 2.58 and 2.67, respectively.
Sanders was named to the Preseason All-America second team by both Perfect Game and Baseball America. Hall was named SEC co-pitcher of the week in February, and Mahoney was named to the Perfect Game freshman All-America second team in 2021.
The Gamecocks will have their hands full against Missouri's batters. Sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler hit a home run and a three-run RBI double in the Tigers' 8-3 victory over Kansas on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Zeisler has nine home runs and 29 RBI so far this season.
Trevor Austin, Ty Wilmsmeyer and Luke Mann each have played big roles in Missouri's offensive success this season, too. Austin has three home runs and 18 RBI, Wilmsmeyer has a batting average of .333 and 22 hits and Mann has five home runs and 15 RBI.