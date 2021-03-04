Rekindling a rivalry that hasn’t burned since the school left for the Southeastern Conference, Missouri baseball will face off against former Big 12 opponent Oklahoma for the first time since 2012.
The Tigers’ first pitch against the Sooners is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas. Missouri will also face Dallas Baptist and Arizona.
The last time Missouri faced off against Oklahoma, in its final season as members of the Big 12, the Sooners got the better of the Tigers. Missouri lost all three games of the regular-season series in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Sooners began the season with high hopes – ranked No. 22 – but has fallen out of the rankings with a 4-3 start. Oklahoma opened 2021 with a disappointing split in its two-game series at home against Omaha but recently has picked up quality wins against Auburn and Baylor. Missouri (3-5) also went .500 against the Mavericks this season, going 2-2 last weekend in Columbia.
Missouri kicked off the Frisco Classic on Thursday at 8 p.m. against DBU. More coverage for the game is available on columbiamissourian.com.