After three athletes booked their tickets to Eugene, Oregon, on both Thursday and Friday, two more Missouri athletes qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday.
Sophomore Mara Häusler finished fifth and junior Arianna Fisher tied for seventh in the triple jump as both athletes qualified in the event. Heusler jumped a season-best 44 feet, six inches, while Fisher jumped 44-½ inch. Texas freshman Ackelia Smith won the event at 46-2½.
Euphenie Andre and Mirieli Santos took 19th and 20th in the same event, respectively.
In the high jump, Claudina Diaz finished tied for 24th place. She jumped 5-7¼. Six athletes tied for first at 5-11¼.
Melissa Menghini finished 39th in the steeplechase quarterfinals with a time of 10 minutes, 50.03 seconds. Courtney Wayment of BYU won the event at 9:42:32.
Roberto Vilches, Christopher Conrad and Georgi Nachev clinched their spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday.
Vilches was the first to secure his berth to Eugene, placing 11th in the high jump with a leap of 7 feet, ½ inch. Conrad set a personal best en route to extending his season, placing fifth in the 800-meter race with a time of 1:47.33. Nachev, competing in the triple jump, matched Conrad with a fifth-place outing to clinch a berth to nationals. His hops came in at a season-best 53-4½.
They joined Sophia Rivera, Ava Curry and Ayele Gerken, who managed the feat on Thursday.
The NCAA Outdoor Championships will run June 8-11.