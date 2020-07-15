Veteran throws coach Robert Weir is joining Missouri’s track and field team, Tigers head coach Brett Halter announced Wednesday.
Weir has more than 20 years of college coaching experience, including the head coach position at Stanford. He also has coached for both the United Kingdom and the United States national teams. He’s a three-time Olympian and 12-time Great Britain national champion.
Former throws coach Ross Richardson retired in June.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Weir join our family,” Halter said in a news release. “I have personally known Robert for many years. His accomplishments in the sport are extraordinary, but his leadership and character rival anything he has done in the sport. One would be hard pressed to find a more genuine and caring human being. Mizzou Nation got better today.”