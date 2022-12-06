Missouri track and field announced its schedule for the 2023 season Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in 15 events for their indoor and outdoor seasons between January and May.

Indoor competition will begin Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa. A week after that the Tigers will be in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Mark Colligan Memorial.

