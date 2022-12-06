Missouri track and field announced its schedule for the 2023 season Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in 15 events for their indoor and outdoor seasons between January and May.
Indoor competition will begin Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa. A week after that the Tigers will be in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Mark Colligan Memorial.
The Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, is MU’s next stop, which will take place Feb. 10-11.The Tigers’ indoor regular season will conclude with the Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 18 in South Bend, Indiana.
The Indoor SEC Championships are held Feb. 24-25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with the NCAA Championships taking place March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The outdoor season begins March 17-18, when the Tigers will compete in the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta. Select athletes will then compete in the 95th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on March 29-April 1 in Austin, Texas.
The outdoor team will then venture to Azusa, California, for the Bryan Clay Invitational from April 12-15. The regular season wraps up with a trip across the border April 29 for the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.
The SEC Outdoor Championships will take place May 13 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships — which wrap up the season — will follow May 27 in Sacramento, California.