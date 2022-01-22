On Saturday, Missouri track and field traveled to Ames, Iowa, for the annual Cyclone Open against a handful of Midwest schools. The Tigers grabbed seven medals across multiple events but didn't manage a first-place finish in any competition.
Senior Emily Stauffer and redshirt sophomore Mitchell Weber headlined the throwers as the only ones to medal in the weight throw. Stauffer set a new personal record, throwing for 19.02 meters, while Weber also set a new personal record with a 19.65 throw.
In the shot put, Stauffer, Weber and sophomore Rece Rowan all medaled, throwing for more than 15.5 meters each. Missouri grabbed the most top-three finishes of all teams in throwing events with five.
On the track, senior Melissa Menghini took second in the women’s mile with a new PR time of 4:41.70. Of all distance competitors, four MU runners set new indoor personal records in either the 1600-meter or the 3000-meter.
Rounding out Missouri’s medal count was junior Jayson Ashford taking third in the 200-meter with a time of 21.51. Five personal records were set by the Tigers in the short-distance events.
The Tigers are back on the road for their next meet, traveling Jan. 28-29 to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Arkansas Invitational.
MU gymnastics sweeps North Carolina quad meet
Missouri gymnastics swept the North Carolina quad meet with a score of 196.850, beating North Carolina (196.475), George Washington (194.825) and Brown (191.025).
The Tigers scored highest on floor, finishing with 49.325 points, led by 9.900 performances by Alisa Sheremeta and Jocelyn Moore. The latter also led the vault for MU, scoring 9.950.
All-rounder Sienna Schreiber closed the meet with a score of 39.500, the best of her peers.
Missouri next competes at Kentucky on Jan. 29 in its first Southeastern Conference matchup.
Stars get back in the win column with win over Hannibal LaGrange
After dropping its first six games in January, including two forfeits due to COVID-19, Stephens College got back in the win column, defeating Hannibal-LaGrange 56-35.
The Stars didn’t waste any time getting on the board, with Marveen Ross scoring the opening basket four seconds into the matchup. Although the Trojans were able to hang with the Stars through the first quarter, a 12-0 run by Stephens to close out the half put the game away.
Allison Moore led the Stars in scoring for the second straight game, scoring 16 points, 12 of them coming from outside the arc. Ross was not too far behind with 15 points, while Alexis Scott-Windham had her work cut out on the boards, retrieving 13 rebounds.
The Stars improve to 7-9 overall and 3-6 in conference play. With the win, the Stars sit tied for sixth in the American Midwest Conference and will go into the second half of conference play starting Thursday against William Woods.
Thursday's matchup, the third of a five-game homestand for Stephens, will be crucial for the Stars to make the conference tournament that starts Feb. 27, as William Woods sits tied for seventh in the conference. Stephens squeezed out a victory against the Owls back on Dec. 2, winning by four points in Fulton.
Missouri swim and dive takes care of business in win over McKendree
No. 10/18 Missouri men and women's swim and dive continued its dual-meet dominance. Both the men's and women's teams won, with scores of 173.5-113.5 and 184-67, respectively. The men's team improves to 4-1, and the women's team moves to 5-1.
The Tigers had multiple standout performances, with senior Megan Keil taking the spotlight for the women's team. Winning the 50-yard freestyle (21.94) and the 100 free (49.12), her speed was also crucial in the first-place 200 medley relay (1:38.29) along with Meredith Rees, Kayla Jones and Sarah Thompson.
Thompson and Rees had strong showings as well. Along with winning the 200 medley relay, both were members of the first place 200 free relay (1:32.42). Rees won the 100 backstroke (53.53) and Thompson finished first in the 100 butterfly (52.85).
The men's team had multiple swimmers in the spotlight at McKendree. Seniors Jack Dahlgren, Jack Dubois and junior Noah Scheuermann each won two individual events. Dahlgren finished first in the 200 free (1:35.22) as well as the 200 backstroke (1:42.38). Dubois dominated in the long distance events, winning the 1000 free (9:10.41) and 500 free (4:28.90). Scheuermann showcased similar dominance in the butterfly Saturday, winning the 200 butterfly (1:45.98) and the 100 fly (47.46).
Missouri's divers joined in with major performances. Kayla Wilson won both the 1-meter (249.30) and 3-meter (267.08) for the women's team, and Jude Dierker also won both events for the men's team with scores of 270.15 and 269.85, respectively.
The Tigers will finish the regular season with a dual meet at South Carolina on Jan. 29.
CC indoor track & field continues season at NAIA/JUCO Invitational
Columbia College indoor track & field competed at the NAIA/JUCO Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas, where the Cougars’ women’s team placed fifth, and the men’s team tied for seventh.
Columbia’s women’s team had four top-three finishers. In the one-mile run Kyla Bertschinger placed second with a time of 5 minutes, 29.81 seconds. For the 3000-meter run Peri Welch finished second with a time of 10:53.77 and Jada O'Donnell third clocking in at 11:03.90. Nicole Emmons placed third in shot put with an 11.49-meter mark.
On the men’s side, the Cougars had one individual and one relay top-three finish. Alexander Dukes finished third in the 3000 run with a time of 8:51.60. Columbia’s 4x800 relay team placed third, clocking in at 8:51.60.
The Cougars will next compete at the 2022 Indoor Mule Relays on Jan. 28-29 in Warrensburg.