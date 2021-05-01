Mitch Weber recorded Missouri track and field’s only top-three finish at the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Tigers closed out their regular season.
In the men’s discus event, Weber recorded a 57.29-meter throw for third place. Unattached competitor Mason Finley won the event with a 66.40-meter throw.
The Tigers had two other top-five finishes Saturday. Colin Graves ran the men’s 100-meter dash in 10.46 seconds to finish fourth, and at the Trial of Miles Kansas City Qualifier in Kansas City, Angus Beer completed the men’s 1,500 in 3:51.59 for fifth place.
Missouri will next compete in the SEC Outdoor Championships on May 13-15 in College Station, Texas.
Kewpies baseball splits Saturday’s games
Hickman baseball defeated Liberty 3-2 and fell to Blue Springs 11-2 on Saturday in Kansas City.
The Kewpies are now 15-8 on the season.
Hickman will return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday against crosstown rival Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge baseball swept in Kansas City doubleheader
Rock Bridge baseball lost a pair of games in the Kansas City area Saturday, falling 11-2 to Blue Springs at Staley High School and losing 8-2 at Liberty.
The Bruins fell to 16-8 and will visit Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton baseball splits two games in Centralia
Tolton Catholic baseball lost the opener of a two-game set in Centralia on Saturday, falling to the hosts 5-4 in walkoff fashion. The Trailblazers bounced back to win the second game, beating California 10-6.
Tolton ended the day at 10-2 on the season and will host Linn at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Spartans soccer shuts out Pirates
Battle girls soccer defeated Boonville 2-0 on Saturday in Boonville, thanks to two second-half goals.
Maliyah Miller opened the scoring for the Spartans, cutting across two defenders and into the box before hitting a right-footed strike across the goal and into the bottom-left corner of the net.
Asia Smith recorded the shutout in goal for Battle.
The Spartans will next face Hickman at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Innes wins discus title for Spartans track and field
Battle track and field competed at the Dale Collier Invitational on Saturday in Kirkwood.
Sam Innes won the boys discus for the Spartans with a 45.97-meter throw. He also finished third in the shot put event.
Anna Sisson finished third in the girls shot put with a 9.44-meter attempt, and set a school record in javelin at 29.20 meters.
The Spartans will next compete at the Lutheran South Invitational on Saturday in St. Louis.