Missouri track and field announced Thursday the signing of long-distance runner Alessandro Lotta. The 23-year-old hails from Sovere, Bergamo, Italy, and competes mainly in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs.
In outdoor events, Lotta's personal best of 3 minutes, 47.14 seconds in the 1,500 would rank just shy of Missouri's record book. In the 3,000, Lotta has a 8:24.09 PR which he set last September along with his 1,500 mark.
Lotta set his most recent PR at Palaindoor, Padova (ITA) with times of 3:53.35 and 8:12.05 in the indoor 1,500 and 3,000, respectively.