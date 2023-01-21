Missouri track and field had two athletes earn first-place finishes at the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
In the Tigers' second meet of the season, Jacob Ridderhoff took first in the men's mile, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 6.76 seconds, and Jonathan Schmidt won the men's 800-meter run in 1:53.70. Dan Brookling trailed only Ridderhoff in the men's mile, finishing in 4:10.10.
MU was competitive in the women's 3,000, with two of its five athletes earning podium finishes. Isabelle Christiansen took second in 9:45.25, and Jenna Schwartz placed third in 9:48.11.
In total, the Tigers had 17 top-3 finishes out of 19 total events.
Missouri next competes in the Texas Tech Open, a two-day event that begins Friday in Lubbock, Texas.
CC’s Bryant places first in pole vault
Columbia College senior Khristen Bryant cleared 12 feet, 8.75 inches to win the women’s pole vault at the Northwest Missouri Open in Maryville. Bryant also placed eighth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.34).
Madeline Burton, a sophomore from Westran, took fourth in the women’s triple jump with a top leap of 33-4.75. Fellow sophomore Josie Wright finished eighth in the women’s high jump, clearing 4-11.75.
The men’s 4x400 relay team of Hickman alum Will Cherrington, Hermann alum Peter Giles, Austin Tegeler and Owensville alum Carter Brocato placed second with a time of 8:39.23. Junior Gavin Frantz finished fifth in the men’s weight throw with a top toss of 56-11.25.
The Cougars next compete in the UCM Mule Relays at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Warrensburg.
CC women's hoops cruises past Stephens
Columbia College women's basketball never trailed in a home win over Stephens at the Southwell Complex.
The Stars trimmed an 18-point deficit to seven with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter. But Columbia responded with a 9-0 run, and the game never got within single digits again.
DeLaney Horstman anchored the Cougars, scoring 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 11 rebounds. Alayasia Douglas led the way for the Stars, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Columbia (15-4, 10-2 American Midwest Conference) next hosts Lyon at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stephens (12-6, 7-5) plays Hannibal-LaGrange at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hannibal.