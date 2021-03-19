Missouri track and field returned to outdoor competition Friday for the first time since 2019, picking up five event wins on Day 1 of the Mizzou Spring Opener at Walton Stadium in Columbia.
In the field, Jordan McClendon won the women's hammer throw with a 59.94-meter throw, while Jason Edwards won the men's javelin with a toss of 60.20 meters.
On the track, Thomas George won the men's 1,500-meter race in 3:48.70. Isabelle Christiansen won the women's 5,000 meter in 17:11.97 and Marquette Wichita won the men's 5,000 meter in 14:32.18.
The Mizzou Spring Opener will conclude Saturday at Walton Stadium.
Missouri women get two top-10 finishes at swimming nationals
On Day 3 of the NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, Missouri had two individuals and one relay team earn honorable mention honors in their respective races Friday.
Sarah Thompson came in 10th in the 100-meter backstroke, finishing the finals race in 51.41 seconds. Meredith Rees came in 14th in the 100 back.
The Tigers' 200-meter medley relay team, which consisted of Thompson, Rees, Katrina Brathwaite and Megan Keil, finished 10th in 1:36.49.
Missouri ended Friday in 14th in the meet's overall team standings, with one day of competition remaining Saturday.
Missouri volleyball tops Texas A&M in straight sets
Missouri volleyball began its final home series of the 2020-21 season with a three-set win over Texas A&M on Friday at the Hearnes Center.
The Tigers (12-7) won each of the first two sets 25-14 before closing out the match with a 25-19 result in the third. Missouri recorded 10 aces on the night, led by five from Kylie Deberg.
The Tigers will celebrate Senior Night and wrap up their home schedule at 6 p.m. Saturday with a rematch against the Aggies at the Hearnes Center. The regular season will then conclude next week with a pair of games at Mississippi State.
Two school records fall in Tolton's track and field opener
Tolton competed at Lutheran St. Charles on Friday in its first meet of the season.
Garrett Wilmes set a new Trailblazers record in the boys 1,600 meters, finishing in 4:40.84, which was good enough for third place. Nathaniel Krebs was victorious in the boys 400 meters, finishing in a school-record 51.39 seconds.
On the girls side, Tolton's Jaclyn Sexauer and Olivia Andrews finished first and second, respectively, in the 1,600-meter race.
The Blazers' next meet is set for Friday at New Bloomfield.
Tolton boys golf defeats Southern Boone at Lake of the Woods
Tolton boys golf opened its season Friday with a 179-190 win over Southern Boone at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
Christian Rischer led the Trailblazers with a score of 36 on the day, while Chase Knorr came in second with a 39.
Tolton next plays against St. Dominic and Duchesne on Monday in Wentzville.
Tolton girls soccer dominates Mexico on the road
Tolton girls soccer had no problem sweeping aside Mexico in its season opener Friday, cruising past the Bulldogs by a final score of 8-0.
The Blazers led 5-0 by halftime and tacked on three more goals after the break.
Tolton will play its home opener against Trinity Catholic at 5 p.m. Monday.