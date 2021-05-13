Two Missouri track and field athletes qualified for the finals of their respective events on the opening day of the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in College Station, Texas.
Chris Conrad finished third in the men’s 800-meter qualfying with a time of 1:47.45, while Karina Liz was fifth in the women’s 800 in 2:06.61.
The SEC Championships will continue Friday and Saturday. Both 800-meter finals are set for Saturday evening.
Bruins beaten by second-half comeback
Rock Bridge girls soccer was on the wrong end of a second-half comeback Thursday, as it fell 2-1 to Nixa in Columbia.
The Eagles scored twice in quick succession in the opening 15 minutes of the second half to turn the game on its head.
Ashley Stambaugh had opened the scoring for the Bruins 17 minutes into the game, handing Rock Bridge a 1-0 lead at the half, but the Bruins were unable to hang on.
Rock Bridge will next play Jefferson City as it begins district championship play. The game will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Hat trick hero Hoenes hands Hickman win over Helias
Hickman girls soccer ended its regular season by cruising to a 3-0 win over Helias on Thursday in Jefferson City, thanks to a hat trick from Ava Hoenes.
Hoenes opened the scoring in the first half after rounding the Crusaders’ goalkeeper and slotting the ball home into an empty net.
Her second and third goals came after the halftime break, sealing the win for the Kewpies.
Hickman will begin its district championship campaign against crosstown rival Battle at 6 p.m. Monday.
Spartans lose overtime thriller
Battle girls soccer ended its regular season with a double-overtime loss against Kirksville at home after leading for most of the game. The Spartans lost 3-2.
Freshman Sarai Jones scored the opening goal for Battle in the first half, slotting a rebound into the opposing goal. Kirksville tied the game minutes into the second half. The tie didn’t last long, as senior Cassidy Schulte put the Spartans up 2-1.
Battle almost had the win, but Kirksville equalized with 29 seconds left in regulation. After a goalless first overtime, the Tigers scored the winner in the second overtime.
Battle (6-14) returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday against Hickman in the opening round of the Class 4 District 8 Tournament.