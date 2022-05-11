Missouri opens competition Thursday in the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers enter a field of eight ranked programs in both the men's and women's events.
The three-day meet opens noon Thursday with the women's hammer throw and MU junior Sydney Oberdiek. It will air on SECN+ with the broadcast crew — Dwight Stones, Dan O'Brien, Larra Overton and John Anderson — taking over at 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Thursday is also the start of preliminary races and events for the heptathlon — Missouri's lone competitor is Isabella Sokolova. Live results will be posted to Delta Timing.