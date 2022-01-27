Missouri track and field set four top-10 program marks Saturday at Iowa State, where nine Tigers set their own personal indoor records.
Now, Missouri looks to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Arkansas Invitational on Friday and Saturday, the first of two trips to Arkansas for the indoor track and field season.
Graduate student Savannah Nevels holds two of thefour top-10 marks. The Bowling Green transfer set ninth-place program finishes in the 200-meter dash and the 60.
Three field competitors – Emily Stauffer, Mitch Weber and Rece Rowan – finished top three in their respective throwing events at Iowa State. Stauffer and Weber both set personal records and will look to replicate their performances from Saturday, when theyled the Missouri throwers.
In women’s distance, redshirt senior Melissa Menghini and redshirt sophomore Reilly Revord led the way in the 1600, as both set PRs in the event.
Menghini’s time of 4 minutes, 41.70 seconds, a PR she also hit in a time trial during the fall, placed her sixth all-time for Missouri in the indoor 1600.
“We knew that (Menghini) was capable of putting in some good training over the fall,” assistant coach Stephen Smith said. “And then for her to be able to get out there, put it on paper and be able to get that race in battle, I think that was a really big confidence booster for her.”
On the men’s side, freshman Johnny Martin (illness) and redshirt sophomore Mitchell Small (injury) will not be competing in the 1600, while junior Martin Prodanov makes his season indoor debut. Prodanov missed the last event while recovering from COVID-19, but Smith hopes it could be a good test for his return.
“With this being (Prodanov’s) first meet back, I want to just get his feet wet again,” Smith said. “He is really just getting back into it and getting those competitive juices flowing, and we are really just seeing where he’s at.”
The Arkansas Invitational is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Friday with the men’s long jump and will conclude 4 p.m. Saturday with the women’s 4x400 relay. The meet will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and live results will be posted to FlashResults.
“We’re not trying to do anything crazy,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to get better each week and know that we’re going to be able to get to championship season and be ready to roll.”