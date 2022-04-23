Missouri track and field closed the second day of the Crimson Tide Invitational on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with two medals in the high jump. Freshman Claudina Diaz won the women’s event at 5 feet, 9¼ inches. On the men’s side, junior Roberto Vilches secured second with a mark of 7-½.
Senior Jason Edwards placed third in the men’s javelin, hurling for a personal best mark of 215-5. Edwards now holds the eighth-best mark in school history.
In the women’s 100-meter dash, junior Arianna Fisher and senior Savannah Nevels entered the program’s top-10 record book with times of 11.76 and 11.94 seconds, respectively.
Nevels also moved to fourth in program history for the 200, finishing in 23.80. Sophomore Rondajai Washington joined the top-10, too, moving to sixth with a time of 23.91.
Missouri returns to competition for its final weekend of the outdoor season Friday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. The Tigers compete Saturday in the Drake Relays and the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.
CC softball finishes AMC regular season unbeaten
Columbia College softball finished the American Midwest Conference regular season undefeated in conference play, sweeping Hannibal-LaGrange in a doubleheader in Hannibal. The Cougars took the first game 9-0 and the second game 6-0.
In the opener, Columbia (28-10, 18-0) mercy-ruled the Trojans (15-22, 11-7) in six innings after scoring six runs in the sixth.
Mackenzie Kasarda continued where she left off Friday, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and a single. She registered two RBI and scored once.
Another Cougar with a big game offensively was Athena Wheeler, who scored Columbia’s first run on a homer in the fourth. It was her 12th home run this season, edging her over teammate Karolina Arbova for the conference lead.
Columbia’s starter Lexi Dickerson allowed only one hit and was credited with her eighth win this season. The senior pitched five innings and recorded six strikeouts.
Following Dickerson’s exceptional outing, the Cougars’ Ella Schouten pitched another for Columbia in the second game.
Schouten tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout victory, giving up just two hits while notching eight strikeouts. The freshman’s record moved to 14-3.
Capping off her wonderful weekend at the plate, Kasarda hit a two-run home run in the fifth. She went 9 for 13 on the weekend with seven RBI and five extra-base hits.
Between the two games, the Cougars outhit Hannibal LaGrange 26 to 3.
Columbia will be back in action in the AMC Tournament on May 3. The Cougars’ opponent is to be announced.
CC baseball drops series against Missouri Baptist
After winning the series opener Friday, Columbia College baseball lost the final two games of its three-game set against Missouri Baptist in St. Louis. The Spartans won the first game 10-2 in seven innings and the second game 10-2 in nine innings.
In Game 1, Missouri Baptist (19-20, 12-6) scored five runs in the sixth inning, giving it an eight-run lead that was too much for the Cougars (33-9, 13-5) to come back from.
The Spartans were led offensively by Blane Besse and Jordan Brandenburg, who drove in three runs apiece.
Brandenburg opened the scoring and hit Missouri Baptist’s only home run on his solo shot to left field.
Columbia’s only runs came on Kellen Williamson’s two-run homer to right in the sixth.
Dan Fick was credited with the loss for the Cougars, moving him to 5-2. Fick pitched 4⅔ innings, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters.
Game 2 was more of the same, the Spartans registered at least one run in every inning except the sixth and eighth.
Kole Ficken drove in Columbia’s only two runs, reaching first on an error made by Missouri Baptist centerfielder Ashanti Ross.
Five Spartan hitters recorded at least one RBI.
Tommy Patrick Jr. notched a team-high three RBI, driving in three runs on his double down the left-field line in the third.
Cougars starter Andrew Paten (1-1) picked up the loss. The senior pitched two innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.
Columbia will play Central Baptist in its final regular-season series, with first pitch for the opener at 6 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.