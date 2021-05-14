Missouri's Melissa Menghini broke her own school record at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday in College Station, Texas, with a fourth-place time of 9 minutes, 56.87 seconds in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
The record was a personal-best for Menghini by 11 seconds.
On the men's side, William Sinclair and Martin Prodanov each qualified for Saturday's finals in the 1,500 preliminary race. Sinclair finished second in his heat and seventh overall in qualifying with a time of 3:45.42, while Prodanov finished third in his heat — the final qualifying spot — and had the 18th-best overall time of 3:53.67.