Missouri makes its final push to earn a host seed for the NCAA Tournament when it travels to Lexington to take on No. 14 Kentucky on Wednesday.
The Tigers have jumped to fourth place in the Southeastern Conference after winning eight of their last 10 games. A win would put Missouri only one game behind second place. However, a victory won’t be easy.
Kentucky jumped to No. 8 in the RPI after earning its biggest win of the year against No. 15 Florida in Gainesville. The win pushed the Wildcats into first place in the SEC with a 13-2 record.
Missouri has had trouble against RPI Top 25 teams this season, going just 1-5. Even so, the Wildcats have lost three matches at home to unranked opponents and have an 8-4 record at home compared to 9-1 on the road.
The biggest storylineto watch will be how Kentucky’s stellar defense handles Missouri’s high-powered offense. The Tigers have the highest hitting percentage in the SEC at .311, while the Wildcats have held their opponents to the lowest hitting percentage in the SEC at just .149.
Another potential problem for Missouri is Kentucky’s offense. The Wildcats come into the match ranked third in the SEC in hitting percentage, while Missouri’s defense ranks 10th in opponent’s hitting percentage. The Tigers have had to rely on Kylie Deberg multiple times this season when they found themselves in tough spots. Luckily for the Tigers, she has been outstanding more often than not.
Deberg leads the SEC in kills and service aces. Kentucky’s outside hitter, Leah Edmond, is close behind in fourth in kills. It will be up to Deberg, Leketor Member-Meneh and Tyanna Omazic to offset the disadvantage the Tigers will have in defense by overwhelming the Wildcats on offense, which is exactly what Missouri has been doing of late.
The Tigers have been able to hit above .300 in three straight matches, which has contributed to their four-game winning streak. Missouri’s middle blocker, Kayla Caffey, has jumped onto the scene in the past four matches. The redshirt sophomore had a career high in kills Oct. 8 and led the team in kills Oct. 15. Missouri’s improved offense is just one of the many reasons why Wednesday night’s match should be completely different than the straight-set sweep the Wildcats had over the Tigers on Sept. 29 in the Hearnes Center.
The Tigers came into their first match against Kentucky on a two-match losing streak, their only two losses to that point. Missouri was struggling to find its identify after a close five-set loss to No. 18 Hawaii that went into extra points.
Now, Missouri has settled into conference play and according to the players, is playing its best volleyball of the season.
“I think this is the team we saw in preseason and it all has to do with our confidence,” Missouri setter Andrea Fuentes said after Sunday’s victory over South Carolina. “I hope we continue to build on this. We have been making our focus in practice to come out and dominate and it’s awesome to be able to see what’s come out of that.”
The Tigers will have to build on Sunday’s win by beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2016. Missouri has lost four straight to Kentucky and has only won two sets in those four matches.
First serve in Lexington is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the match will broadcast live on SEC Network.
Following Kentucky, Missouri will continue its road trip with a 1 p.m. matchup Sunday against Tennessee.
