Missouri volleyball will add setter Nicole Alford from Maryland to its 2021 roster, the team announced Monday.
Alford, a grad transfer who played one season at Georgia Tech before three at Maryland, had six matches with 50 assists or more as a Terrapin. She also had 12 assist-dig double-doubles for Maryland, one of the more unheralded programs in the loaded Big Ten Conference.
"We are excited to be adding Nicole to our roster this fall," Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said in a release. "She brings four great years of experience with her and is still hungry to learn and improve. Nicole did whatever she needed to do to help her previous institution succeed and I know she'll be bringing that same mentality to Columbia."
Missouri went 16-8 in 2020-21, playing an all-SEC regular season schedule before losing to Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.