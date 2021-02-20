Missouri volleyball made quick work of Georgia on Saturday night at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, sweeping the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21.
The Tigers (9-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) were efficient on offense, finishing with a .337 hitting percentage to their opponent’s .264, and beat the Bulldogs 3-0 for the second time in as many days. Missouri outside hitter Kylie Deberg was a force on the attack, tallying a game-high 15 kills.
MU kept Georgia on its toes with a diversified attack, having five different players tally multiple kills in Deberg, Anna Dixon, Claudia Dillon, Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana and Anna D’Cruz. Georgia (4-10, 4-10) was led by Rachel Ritchie’s 11 kills.
Missouri travels to South Carolina for its next game at 2 p.m. Friday in Columbia, South Carolina.
MU tennis wins first SEC match in four years; Columbia softball wins twice
Missouri tennis came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat No. 25 Mississippi State on Saturday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia, notching its first Southeastern Conference and ranked wins since 2017 in the process.
Through three singles matches and a win in the doubles portion, the Bulldogs needed just one more solo match victory to clinch. But the Tigers (12-3, 1-0 SEC) won the final three singles matches, clinched by Serena Nash’s 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Chloe Cirotte in the final match.
Other Missouri singles match victors on the day were Bronte Murgett, who won 6-3, 7-6 over Tamara Racine, Marta Oliveira’s 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexandra Mikhailuk and a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 triumph by Elys Ventura over Lilian Poling. Mississippi State won both completed doubles matches.
The Tigers continue league play against Ole Miss at noon Monday in Columbia.
MU women’s swim and dive 7th in SEC meet
Missouri women’s swimming and diving finished four days of competition at the SEC Championships on Saturday with a seventh place team finish at Gabrielson Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.
The Tigers finished with 614.5 points for seventh place. Kentucky won the team competition with 1,124 points.
Three top-five individual event performances paced Missouri. The Tigers’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen, Megan Keil and Sierra Smith finished in fourth place with a time of 3:14.21 for MU’s strongest single-event showing Saturday. The time marked the third-best in program history.
Thompson secured a fifth place finish herself in a different event, the 100-yard free, swimming a 47.94. Meredith Rees also placed fifth in the 200-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:53.35 to notch a career-best time.
The women’s team competes next in a home meet against Missouri State beginning at 10 a.m. next Sunday.
Endo gets 3rd in platform dive event
Missouri freshman diver Takuto Endo placed third in the platform dive at the SEC Diving Championships on Saturday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, taking a podium slot with a final round score of 349.65.
Third-to-last in an eight-man field after Saturday morning’s preliminary round with a six-dive score of 331.90, Endo stormed back later in the day with a strong set of dives, besting fourth-placed Juan Hernandez of LSU by 4.15 points.
Sophomore Carlo Lopez was the other Tiger diver in the final, finishing sixth with a score of 338.70.
Endo was the best of the rest of the field behind champion Bryden Hattie of Tennessee and runner-up Danny Zhang of Kentucky, who ran away from the field with scores of 407.80 and 403.20, respectively.
The men’s team next competes for four days in the SEC Swimming Championships, which start Tuesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia.
Columbia softball wins two in opening weekend
Columbia College softball opened its season with wins against Tabor (Kansas) and Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday in Kingsville, Texas.
The Cougars got off to winning start, defeating Tabor 4-1 in its first contest of the day.
All of the scoring took place between the second and fifth innings, with Columbia’s Sophia Nduwayo opening the scoring in the bottom of the second.
Tabor managed its only run of the day in the third, but its time tied was short-lived.
Allison Keen singled up the middle in the bottom of the third for the Cougars, and Kacey Bergfeld ran home to restore their lead. One inning later, Kaylie Kaufman’s hit allowed Karolina Arbova to double the Cougars’ advantage.
Abigail Pringer capped the scoring for the Cougars in the fifth, as they kept the Bluejays off the board for the remainder of the game to secure a three-run victory.
In its second matchup of the day, Columbia put up a three-run inning to begin extra innings to defeat Texas A&M-Kingsville 5-3.
The Cougars spent most of the first five innings down one, after Loren Kelly opened the scoring for the Javelinas in the first.
Columbia’s Skyler Kauble singled at the top of the fifth and Jacey Meyer ran in and tie the game. On the very next pitch, Kaylie Kaufman’s flyout allowed Arbova to run in, putting Columbia 2-1 up.
The Javelinas leveled the game in the sixth and the score remained tied at two heading through the end of regulation play.
Early on in extra innings, the Cougars took control of the contest, scoring three quick runs to put Kingsville up against it.
Mackenzie Kasarda’s got Columbia off to a fast start in extra innings, as her single down the line allowed Carli Buschjost to restore Columbia’s one point advantage.
Two pitches later, Meyer’s single up the middle was capitalized upon by Kasarda and Bergfeld, pushing the Cougars 5-2 up.
Kingsville responded with one more run of its own, but Columbia held on to secure its second win of the day.
The Cougars play Tabor and Kingsville again on Sunday, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, in Kingsville, Texas.
CC men’s track picks up three individual wins
In its final meet before the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track & Field National Championships, Columbia College men’s track picked three first place, three second place and three third place finishes at the Last Chance Meet in Elsah, Illinois.
Two short-distance sprinters picked up wins for the Cougars, as Malachi Jackson won the 60-meter-hurdles with a time of 9.12 seconds, and Jimmy Gianopulos won the 60-meter-dash at 7.28 seconds.
Columbia’s third win of the day came from Ian Hammock, whose 15.54 meter throw was enough to land him victory in weight throw.
Jackson added a second and third place finish, in the long jump and 60-meter-dash, respectively. Columbia’s other runner-up finishes came from Dillon Porter and Drake Baker in the pole vault and 600-meter run, respectively.
Trevor Bailey finished just behind Jackson to place third in the long jump and Zane Torreyson added the Cougars’ other third place finish in the shot put.
Columbia will next compete at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships on March 4-6 in Yankton, South Dakota.
CC women’s track gets five wins in Elsah
The Cougars picked up five individual wins and five second- and third-place finishes at the Last Chance Meet in Elsah, Illinois, its final event before the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships.
Katelyn Conner won the triple jump with a distance of 10.13 meters, and placed third in the 60-meter hurdles Haley Moeller won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.00, while fellow runner Mackenzie Schwartz won the 60-meter-dash with a time of 8.11 seconds.
Kayla Shriverdecker took first place in the high jump with a jump of 1.46 meters, and Hannah Rickets’ throw of 15.79 meters in the weight throw gave Columbia its fifth win.
Lily Ashrafzadeh gave Columbia its second runner-up finish of the meet, taking silver in the long jump with a 5.11 meter mark.
The Cougars will next compete at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships on March 4-6 in Yankton, South Dakota.
Stephens basketball dominated by Missouri Baptist
Stephens College basketball lost at the hands of Missouri Baptist, losing 97-47 on Saturday in St. Louis.
The Stars (1-12, 1-12 American Midwest Conference) were dominated from the opening tip, letting the Spartans (16-5, 12-3) get ahead 34-13 by the end of the first quarter. Missouri Baptist shot 56.3% from the field for the game to Stephens’ 25.9%, while the Stars also turned the ball over 18 times and lost the rebounding battle 45-30.
Four different Missouri Baptist players scored in double figures, led by Rose Wassef’s 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Junior and Battle alum Cedreanna Lee scored 11 points to lead Stephens.
The Stars tip off postseason play with a matchup against Health Sciences and Pharmacy in the first round of the AMC Tournament on Monday in St. Louis.
Columbia eSports suffers first defeat of the season to Michigan State
No. 2 Columbia College eSports (4-1) was defeated 2-1 by the No. 8 Spartans on Saturday in its latest Riot Collegiate League of Legends League matchup, its first loss of the season.
The teams are now tied in the series, as the Cougars won the previous matchup between the two Oct. 20, 2019
Columbia will close out its regular season on Feb. 27. Its opponent is still to be announced.